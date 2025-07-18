 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19260633
Update notes via Steam Community

1. The Research Lab now supports a research queue, allowing mayors to conduct research more quickly and conveniently.


2. A city-wide demolition feature has been added. You can select specific tile types to demolish across the entire map, making it easier for players who prefer saving money before updating the city.


3. In bulk demolition mode, hold the Ctrl key to quickly select tiles to demolish. Hold the Alt key to deselect tiles.


4. In bulk swap mode, hold the Ctrl key to quickly select tiles.
5. Fixed some text-related errors.
6. Added visual distinction between selected and unselected states for the main buttons in the info layer.


7. Added shortcut key J: Show land value.
8. By player request, a maximize option has been added to windowed mode for fullscreen-like display.

Changed files in this update

