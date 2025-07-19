Greetings fellow wizards, Welcome to our first, extremely early Steam Playtest! You can request access from the Steam Page and while you're there, don't forget to wishlist. You'll be granted access in less than a day.

Any and all feedback is welcome. You can also join us on the Discord to discuss strategies, or if you have any questions.



For those who have played before, here are the patch notes since last version:

👖 Many UX improvements, including:

- Right-Click on card attributes to quick assign to a spell slot.

- Health bars!

- Status effects are now visualized on the spellbook, wizard's portrait and enemies.

- Flashy warning when you're about to die.

- More accurate number previews like incoming damage and damage you're about to deal.

- Improved descriptions for effects and such.

🖼️ New Backgrounds!

💦 Splash Screen & Main Menu.

🌲 Evergreen improvements like rebalancing & bug fixes.

💨 Steam page is now public!



What's on the road map for the next version?

☢️ Sigils: Passive and reactive buffs that you can equip on your spellbook.

💰 Shop: Buy cards, healing and sigils from a shopkeep in-between encounters.

🔊 Sound effects & audible wizard incantations!



Happy casting!