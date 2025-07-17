Patch notes:-
- Show shortcut key in main control menu tooltips if set.
- Fix: Droids could get stuck due to wrong offsets for paths during charge point find.
- Fix: Destroy wall items also check for in construction items that use that wall.
- Fix: Destroy wall items don't update wall tile if no wall.
- Fix: Add destroy floor item check, for in construction items but floor destroyed.
- Fix: Worker move JobNoLongerExists check, add item exist check for item build task.
- Fix: Worker building, add item exist check to cancel building if item destroyed.
Nick
