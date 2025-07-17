 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19260570 Edited 17 July 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Round up of little fixes and improvements - The main game control tooltips now show shortcut keys if there is one set. A fix for droids getting stuck when requiring charge if they were in a corner of the room and not internal. Several fixes with mining unit, mining laser & scrap recycler, when they or adjoining walls are destroyed (walls updating correctly). Workers will also now cancel their build job if it no longer exists due to it being destroyed due to broken walls/floors.

Patch notes:-

  • Show shortcut key in main control menu tooltips if set.
  • Fix: Droids could get stuck due to wrong offsets for paths during charge point find.
  • Fix: Destroy wall items also check for in construction items that use that wall.
  • Fix: Destroy wall items don't update wall tile if no wall.
  • Fix: Add destroy floor item check, for in construction items but floor destroyed.
  • Fix: Worker move JobNoLongerExists check, add item exist check for item build task.
  • Fix: Worker building, add item exist check to cancel building if item destroyed.


Nick

