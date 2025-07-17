 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19260538 Edited 17 July 2025 – 15:19:56 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Landmines are now react to the world.

-If anything step on it, it will explode

-It will deal damage to whatever close to it

-If you shoot it, it will explode

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3678081
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link