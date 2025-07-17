 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19260533 Edited 17 July 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a couple of guide ropes to help the player get back to the surface after completing the Deep Wreck Dive objectives, as some of the players were finding ascending again without anything to hold on to quite difficult.

Hope this helps, thanks :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link