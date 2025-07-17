Added a couple of guide ropes to help the player get back to the surface after completing the Deep Wreck Dive objectives, as some of the players were finding ascending again without anything to hold on to quite difficult.
Hope this helps, thanks :)
7/17/2025 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
