- Forcing the game into a 16:9 aspect ratio to fix view problem on Wide Screen monitors.
- Various Italian translations fixes (Typos and missing characters)
- Fixes for Dimitri's helpline.
- Fixed glitch from map to Military Base after being inside the forge.
- Fixed visibility of pile of wood in Babushka cabin.
Bug Fixes and Improvements
