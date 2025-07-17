 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19260501 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:39:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Forcing the game into a 16:9 aspect ratio to fix view problem on Wide Screen monitors.
- Various Italian translations fixes (Typos and missing characters)
- Fixes for Dimitri's helpline.
- Fixed glitch from map to Military Base after being inside the forge.
- Fixed visibility of pile of wood in Babushka cabin.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3140811
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link