Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.

We will be conducting Temporary Maintenance to address some game issues.

◆ Maintenance Date and Time

July 18, 2025 (Fri) 14:30 ~ 17:00 (UTC+9)

◆ Maintenance Compensation

We will be distributing 2,500 Fight Money that can be used to unlock characters.

※ The above rewards will be distributed to users who log in between July 18 (Fri) 5:00 p.m. ~ July 23 (Wed) 4:59 p.m. (UTC+9).

During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable. Please take this into consideration when planning your gameplay.

We will do our best to provide a better service.

Thank you.