 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19260492 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:32:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from the ASURAJANG Team.

We will be conducting Temporary Maintenance to address some game issues.

◆ Maintenance Date and Time

  • July 18, 2025 (Fri) 14:30 ~ 17:00 (UTC+9)

◆ Maintenance Compensation

  • We will be distributing 2,500 Fight Money that can be used to unlock characters.

※ The above rewards will be distributed to users who log in between July 18 (Fri) 5:00 p.m. ~ July 23 (Wed) 4:59 p.m. (UTC+9).

During the maintenance period, the game will be unavailable. Please take this into consideration when planning your gameplay.

We will do our best to provide a better service.

Thank you.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2549132
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2549134
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link