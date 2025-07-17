Hello everyone!



Finally, here's the first content update for Sol Cesto. This will be the smallest content update, mainly because the previous patch was released less than 20 days ago. But this one adds an element we wanted to have in the game from the start: the flute. You’ll have to play a bit to find it and uncover its secrets. We won’t spoil anything, so here’s the list of changes included in this update:

The flute, with its different pieces to collect

A few melodies with magical effects, hidden in different places

One small extra secret

Balancing adjustments to the spawn rate of certain items

Balancing changes to the fairy, who now only revives half of the hero’s health

Fixes for numerous minor bugs (we know there are still some left, we’re working on it!)



As for what’s next, Chariospirale and I are currently discussing it. We know what we want to add to the game, but your feedback is making us rethink the order in which we’ll release things! We’d like the next update to be a big one, but first we need to be sure what we can include before updating the roadmap. Sorry about that! But as you’ve seen, less than a month passed between the last update and this one, so we’re actively working on the game and promise great things to come 🌞



Thanks for your patience, and see you very soon for more adventures in the depths of Sol Cesto.



Géraud & Chariospirale



