The time has come, Survivor.
Sea of Dreams Survivors is officially live and ready to play! Dive into a fast-paced action rogue-lite set in a horrifying alternate dimension where nightmares swarm and survival is earned one wave at a time.
🧪 Features at Launch
🎯 17 Unique Weapons – From flamethrowers to rocket launchers, sniper rifles to throwing tantos—build your perfect arsenal.
🧍♀️ 9 Playable Characters – Each with unique traits and playstyles, including The Survivor and ARC agent Lucie.
🎖️ 20 Ranks to Climb – Level up, unlock rewards, and earn upgrade points to boost your power between runs.
🧠 15 Game-Changing Perks – Craft powerful builds by combining offensive, defensive, and utility perks.
☠️ 16 Enemy Types – Face terrifying foes from The Other World, each with unique behaviors and attack patterns.
🌊 10 Intense Levels – Fight through escalating waves in locations aboard the haunted Sea of Dreams.
🛠️ Unlock Custom Game Mode
Beat the main campaign and unlock Custom Game Mode—a fully tweakable experience where you control the rules:
Number of weapons and perks
Shield capacity and player speed
Level-up behavior
Endless mode & power scaling
Craft impossible challenges or casual chaos. It’s your nightmare—shape it how you want.
🔁 Reset Upgrades Anytime
Want to experiment with new builds or switch strategies? You can reset your upgrades at any time—no penalties, no limitations.
🏆 31 Steam Achievements
Test your skill, creativity, and resilience by completing challenges and unlocking all 31 achievements. 100% completion awaits… if you survive.
⚖️ Choose Your Difficulty
From Easy to Legendary, pick the challenge level that suits you. The harder the difficulty, the greater the rewards—and the more intense the chaos.
📈 Rogue-lite Progression
Each run grants XP. Each level brings new unlocks. Whether you fail or succeed, you’re always getting stronger. Progression is permanent, and power is yours to earn.
💀 Face the horrors.
⚔️ Build your survivor.
🌌 Escape The Other World—if you can.