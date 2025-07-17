The time has come, Survivor.

Sea of Dreams Survivors is officially live and ready to play! Dive into a fast-paced action rogue-lite set in a horrifying alternate dimension where nightmares swarm and survival is earned one wave at a time.

🧪 Features at Launch

🎯 17 Unique Weapons – From flamethrowers to rocket launchers, sniper rifles to throwing tantos—build your perfect arsenal.

🧍‍♀️ 9 Playable Characters – Each with unique traits and playstyles, including The Survivor and ARC agent Lucie .

🎖️ 20 Ranks to Climb – Level up, unlock rewards, and earn upgrade points to boost your power between runs.

🧠 15 Game-Changing Perks – Craft powerful builds by combining offensive, defensive, and utility perks.

☠️ 16 Enemy Types – Face terrifying foes from The Other World, each with unique behaviors and attack patterns.

🌊 10 Intense Levels – Fight through escalating waves in locations aboard the haunted Sea of Dreams.

🛠️ Unlock Custom Game Mode

Beat the main campaign and unlock Custom Game Mode—a fully tweakable experience where you control the rules:

Number of weapons and perks

Shield capacity and player speed

Level-up behavior

Endless mode & power scaling

Craft impossible challenges or casual chaos. It’s your nightmare—shape it how you want.

🔁 Reset Upgrades Anytime

Want to experiment with new builds or switch strategies? You can reset your upgrades at any time—no penalties, no limitations.

🏆 31 Steam Achievements

Test your skill, creativity, and resilience by completing challenges and unlocking all 31 achievements. 100% completion awaits… if you survive.

⚖️ Choose Your Difficulty

From Easy to Legendary, pick the challenge level that suits you. The harder the difficulty, the greater the rewards—and the more intense the chaos.

📈 Rogue-lite Progression

Each run grants XP. Each level brings new unlocks. Whether you fail or succeed, you’re always getting stronger. Progression is permanent, and power is yours to earn.

💀 Face the horrors.

⚔️ Build your survivor.

🌌 Escape The Other World—if you can.