1.删除了npc头顶的文字，那玩意儿会影响卡顿
2.修复了部分羁绊被动不生效的问题
3.新添加了一部分羁绊
4.现在所有的水果炸弹可以受到符箓伤害效果的加成
5.其他忘记了
================================================================
下次更新会修改符文之语、传奇宝石
================================================================
