17 July 2025 Build 19260446 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:26:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1.删除了npc头顶的文字，那玩意儿会影响卡顿

2.修复了部分羁绊被动不生效的问题

3.新添加了一部分羁绊

4.现在所有的水果炸弹可以受到符箓伤害效果的加成

5.其他忘记了

================================================================

下次更新会修改符文之语、传奇宝石

================================================================

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 2897561
