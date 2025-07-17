 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19260369
Update notes via Steam Community
✅ Added German translation to pop up messages when remapping keys or buttons
✅ Added labels to restore default and go back in the remapping keys menu on the titlescreen
✅ There was a bug when using R3 and swapping buttons
✅ You could soft lock while swapping buttons to the left stick axis (now when trying to assign something to the left axis, the window closes)

