The Crypt can now be completed solo, with the option to choose power-ups after each boss. A group mode with higher difficulty and better rewards will be added later. Both modes will gradually expand to other dungeons too. New Crypt Boss: Following your feedback, a new boss has appeared in the Crypt, and Silence will return later as an optional fight.



It’s happened! Lost Magic is now on Steam and out of Early Access! ✨🔮 Immerse yourself in a world that has lost its magic - a land full of ancient secrets and mysteries. Exciting adventures, unique spells, and dangerous enemies await you. Explore, fight, and uncover secrets that no one has yet conquered. Be the one to restore lost magic to this world. The world needs its heroes - start your adventure now!Since Early Access, we’ve worked together to fix bugs, add new features, and prepare the game for release. Thanks to you - Lost Magic is now officially launched!Thank you for joining us during beta and staying with us! Your support makes Lost Magic better - and we’ll keep growing together!