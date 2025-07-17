This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey Jotunnslayers!

Playtest season is far from over!



As promised, from today until July 31, you can join PLAYTEST 2 and get an exclusive look at ENDLESS MODE - now enabled across all maps!





WHAT WOULD BE AWESOME?

Since the main goal of these playtests is to gather as much feedback as possible before launch, it would mean a lot if you shared your thoughts via the Google questionnaire that appears at the end of the build.

If you prefer sharing feedback on Steam or in free form on Discord’s #public-playtest-feedback channel, feel free to post it there!

If possible, please let us know:

How the pacing and difficulty feel over time

Whether your build choices feel impactful

What makes you want to jump back in (or not)





IMPORTANT NOTE

All playtest content is unreleased. We kindly ask that you respect confidentiality and avoid sharing screenshots or recordings until the content is officially announced.





INSTRUCTIONS for joining the playtest awaits on Discord #announcement channel

KNOWN ISSUES

Unstable performance on Steam Deck and some other devices while playing Endless

Inconsistencies in the Skill Shop and Omen Overview UI

Incorrect key binds and actions available during blind selection

We can't wait to hear what you think.



SEE YOU IN HELHEIM!



