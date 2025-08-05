Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020) | Sim Update 16 Release Notes - 1.39.9.0
If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.
If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.
Stability & Performance
Fixed a crash when attempting to reach some areas in the World (e.g. Pecs TV Tower)
Improved memory management on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X to improve stability
General Bug Fixes
Fixed bugs on timezone system; in addition, data is now more accurate (country coasts and borders, islands, etc.)
World
Aligned Bing Maps data with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
Fixed terraforming on TIN
Changed the way water body polygons work so that overlapping polygons of the same type no longer cancel each other
NavData
Improved handling of navdata for runways that do not exist in the sim. The resolution is now only done after all scenery layers are loaded, and only transitions will be removed rather than full procedures where possible.
Fixed an issue where airports used as waypoints in instrument procedures contained a region code that prevented them from being loadable using the ICAO.
Aircraft
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner
Fixed an issue with handling spoiler inputs that could cause the airplane to spin out of control.
Cessna Citation Longitude
Added the approach cue to the airspeed indicator and angle of attack indicator.
Added FMS initialization flow.
Added the PFD pitch limit indicator.
Fixed an issue where the THROTTLE_REVERSE_THRUST_TOGGLE key event would sometimes not work correctly even when the throttle lever position was at the full idle stop.
Fixed the scrolling behavior of the PFD CAS display.
Replaced certain PFD TAWS/GPWS annunciations with CAS messages.
The TERRAIN FAIL CAS message no longer appears when TAWS is running a self-test.
Thrust reverser deployment is now properly simulated, with deployment requiring hydraulic pressure.
FADEC now commands more realistic N1 targets while reverse thrust is active.
Disengaging the autothrottle using the autothrottle disconnect switch is now counted as a “normal” disengagement.
Added the “autothrottle” aural alert when the autothrottle is disengaged.
Added the “airspeed” aural alert when one of the autothrottle’s speed protection modes (MIN SPD or MAX SPD) is engaged.
The CABIN ALTITUDE caution CAS message now appears when there are uncommanded increases in cabin altitude.
Cabin altitude is now initialized to a sensible value when first spawning into a flight.
The pressurization DUMP switch now functions properly.
The ENGINE FAIL L/R CAS message now appears when FADEC detects an engine flameout.
The engine RUN/STOP switch halo lights now function properly.
Autothrottle now disengages when thrust reversers are in an unsafe condition.
Daher TBM 930
Added the approach cue to the airspeed indicator.
Added FMS initialization flow.
Added electronic stability and protection (ESP).
The flight director now commands a pitch of 10 degrees when the vertical GA mode is active.
Avionics
G1000 NXI
Added the PFD virtual pathways feature.
Fixed an issue where the runway leg of a departure or arrival procedure could be duplicated in the flight plan.
Fixed an issue where sometimes approaches added to the flight plan could have improper connections between the approach transition and the final approach segment.
Garmin G3000 / G5000
Added support for VNAV vertical track annunciations and aural alerts.
Added the ability to inhibit terrain system alerts through the GTC Terrain Settings page.
Added support for TAWS glideslope/glidepath deviation (GSD) alerts.
Fixed an issue where the map wind vector arrow was not updating correctly in certain situations.
Fixed an issue where scrolling a long list on a GTC could sometimes have an inappropriately large performance cost.
Fixed an issue where FMS could calculate an incorrect airspeed reference in certain cases.
Horizontal GTCs (GTC 580) will now allow the use of the upper dual concentric knob to change selected OBS course when the GTC is in the PFD control mode.
The autopilot will now always allow arming of approach mode (LOC/GS) when the active navigation source is NAV1 or NAV2 and a valid localizer frequency is tuned.
Fixed various cases where pressing the autopilot NAV or APR button while approach mode was active would not arm/disarm the correct flight director modes.
Adjusted terrain system alert logic to reduce the chances of issuing spurious or very brief alerts.
Fixed an issue where the runway leg of a departure or arrival procedure could be duplicated in the flight plan.
Fixed an issue where sometimes approaches added to the flight plan could have improper connections between the approach transition and the final approach segment.
Fixed an issue where very long flight plans were not displayed correctly in the GTC Flight Plan page.
Fixed an issue where long procedure name text in the GTC Procedures page could sometimes wrap and overflow its containing button.
Garmin G3X Touch
Added support for automatic slewing of the selected CDI course for NAV radios that have tuned localizers.
Fixed the appearance of several icons in the Main Menu and Setup Menu.
Pressing the MENU button while the MFD Info page or MFD Engine page is open will now open a popup menu.
Fixed an issue where the ‘Add Waypoint’ button on the MFD FPL page would sometimes not be hidden or displayed correctly after loading or removing an approach in the internal flight plan.
The autopilot will now always allow arming of approach mode (LOC/GS) when the CDI source is VLOC and a valid localizer frequency is tuned.
Fixed various cases where pressing the autopilot NAV or APR button while approach mode was active would not arm/disarm the correct flight director modes.
Fixed an issue where the CDI Source button in the PFD Options menu was disabled when two external navigators were configured but only one navigator supported GPS and the external flight plan source was selected.
Adjusted the styling of the PFD wind display to better match the real unit.
The APPR button in the AFCS Controls menu is now enabled.
Fixed an issue where sometimes the PFD Active Flight Plan inset would not correctly display flight plans from external navigators.
The VNAV button in the AFCS Controls menu now works properly when the G3X is configured with a VNAV-capable external navigator.
Fixed an issue where the VNAV indication would not appear properly in the AFCS status box.
Fixed an issue where the runway leg of a departure or arrival procedure could be duplicated in the flight plan.
Fixed an issue where very long flight plans were sometimes not displayed correctly in the MFD Flight Plan page and PFD Active Flight Plan inset.
Fixed the display of the EGT readout in the EIS to show the correct value.
By default, the G3X will now use the fuel density reported by the “FUEL WEIGHT PER GALLON” SimVar when converting between fuel volume and fuel weight.
The PFD Options menu will now display external GPS CDI sources as “GPS1” and “GPS2” when there is more than one external GPS source.
GNS 430/GNS 530
Fixed exceptions when loading helipad data.
Fixed handling of heliport elevation on airport page.
Fixed an issue where the runway leg of a departure or arrival procedure could be duplicated in the flight plan.
Fixed an issue where sometimes approaches added to the flight plan could have improper connections between the approach transition and the final approach segment.
Primus Epic 2.0 Integrated Avionics System
Added MF controller event handling for for COM, NAV, XPDR buttons.
Fixed a parameter error in the Autopilot.xml template.
Intercept and manual sequencing legs can now be deleted and the route amended after these legs.
Fixed FA legs from the runway being skipped in departures.
Fixed duplicate runway legs inserted into the flight plan with some SIDs.
Fixed VNAV target readout not displaying the target altitude for passing at-and-above constraints when descending in VPTH mode.
The AP now rejects invalid flight director coupling flags (L:XMLVAR_AUTOPILOT_LR).
Some settings will now persist between flights
Selecting to amend the flight plan route now scrolls to the amend route list item
When the active leg is being tracked by LNAV, it will now display as magenta, matching the map colours.
Fixed a bug where SIDs with no runway transitions were not shown after a departure runway was selected.
Fixed an issue where invalid airports were automatically entered on the flight plan page on power up.
Fix METAR date handling for systems that have date displayed as \[Month] \[Day] instead of \[Day] \[Month]
Fixed PFD displaying incorrect wind data
Fixed errors in model behaviours due to incorrect tag names
Fix nav preview text overlap
Fixed various input fields not being editable via the TSC keyboard
Fixed various input fields not losing focus when the enter key is pressed
Fixed an issue where some facilities did not appear in the select object dialog, and improved the layout.
Fixed an issue where duplicate waypoints with discontinuities appear in the flight plan when amending the route.
Pressing the direct to button on the TSC now scrolls the flight plan to the direct to window.
Fixed handling of the enter button on the direct to random window.
Fixed incorrect procedure legs being removed when changing procedures.
Fixed erroneous transitions being displayed for SIDs and STARs with no transitions.
Fixed VECTORS approach transition selected by default and no de-selectable.
Fixed STAR/APPR/transition combinations that are not compatible with existing selections being shown.
Fixed the activate vectors button positioning and logic.
Fixed flight paths at the connection between STAR and approach transition.
Fixed merging of approach transition and final approach when the transition joins the FAF.
3 and 5 letter airport idents are now accepted as origin and destination.
Fixed destination fuel remaining unit on the flight management window.
Fixed an issue where the right-side TSC outer and inner knob functions were swapped when setting the transponder code.
UNS-1Ew SBAS-Flight Management System
When on flight plan menu page, the flight plan page button would not work.
Nav page would not show Estimated Time Enroute and Estimated Time of Arrival
Nav page would not update the TO leg’s distance to go
Nav data page would not show up to date nav data expiry
After emptying the flight plan, the arrival/departure pages will now remove old procedure information
Changing the arrival airport from the arrival page, will now remove any arrival procedure selected for that airport.
When an airport is inserted as the last leg of the flight plan, if no approach is selected it will be made the arrival airport
Fixed handling of heliport elevation in the waypoint ident page.
Fixed FA legs from the runway being skipped in departures.
Fixed duplicate runway legs inserted into the flight plan with some SIDs.
Fix CDI scaling label always displaying as Terminal
Fixed arrival page not updating data from the flight plan on it being loaded
Fix departure page not updating runways after inputting a runway
Fix not being able to select a departure if a departure with no transitions has already been selected
Fix power/dim overlay not displaying properly on the LIST page
Controls
Peripherals
Added support for Honeycomb Aeronautical Alpha Lite
Activities
Fixed an infinite loading when launching Dune activities
SDK
Exporter 3DSMAX
Added support for 3ds Max 2024
