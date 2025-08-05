If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title.

If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your community folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior.

Improved memory management on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X to improve stability

Fixed a crash when attempting to reach some areas in the World (e.g. Pecs TV Tower)

Fixed bugs on timezone system; in addition, data is now more accurate (country coasts and borders, islands, etc.)

Changed the way water body polygons work so that overlapping polygons of the same type no longer cancel each other

Fixed an issue where airports used as waypoints in instrument procedures contained a region code that prevented them from being loadable using the ICAO.

Improved handling of navdata for runways that do not exist in the sim. The resolution is now only done after all scenery layers are loaded, and only transitions will be removed rather than full procedures where possible.

Fixed an issue with handling spoiler inputs that could cause the airplane to spin out of control.

Autothrottle now disengages when thrust reversers are in an unsafe condition.

The ENGINE FAIL L/R CAS message now appears when FADEC detects an engine flameout.

Cabin altitude is now initialized to a sensible value when first spawning into a flight.

The CABIN ALTITUDE caution CAS message now appears when there are uncommanded increases in cabin altitude.

Added the “airspeed” aural alert when one of the autothrottle’s speed protection modes (MIN SPD or MAX SPD) is engaged.

Added the “autothrottle” aural alert when the autothrottle is disengaged.

Disengaging the autothrottle using the autothrottle disconnect switch is now counted as a “normal” disengagement.

FADEC now commands more realistic N1 targets while reverse thrust is active.

Thrust reverser deployment is now properly simulated, with deployment requiring hydraulic pressure.

The TERRAIN FAIL CAS message no longer appears when TAWS is running a self-test.

Fixed the scrolling behavior of the PFD CAS display.

Fixed an issue where the THROTTLE_REVERSE_THRUST_TOGGLE key event would sometimes not work correctly even when the throttle lever position was at the full idle stop.

Added the approach cue to the airspeed indicator and angle of attack indicator.

The flight director now commands a pitch of 10 degrees when the vertical GA mode is active.

Added the approach cue to the airspeed indicator.

Fixed an issue where sometimes approaches added to the flight plan could have improper connections between the approach transition and the final approach segment.

Fixed an issue where the runway leg of a departure or arrival procedure could be duplicated in the flight plan.

Fixed an issue where long procedure name text in the GTC Procedures page could sometimes wrap and overflow its containing button.

Fixed an issue where very long flight plans were not displayed correctly in the GTC Flight Plan page.

Adjusted terrain system alert logic to reduce the chances of issuing spurious or very brief alerts.

Fixed various cases where pressing the autopilot NAV or APR button while approach mode was active would not arm/disarm the correct flight director modes.

The autopilot will now always allow arming of approach mode (LOC/GS) when the active navigation source is NAV1 or NAV2 and a valid localizer frequency is tuned.

Horizontal GTCs (GTC 580) will now allow the use of the upper dual concentric knob to change selected OBS course when the GTC is in the PFD control mode.

Fixed an issue where FMS could calculate an incorrect airspeed reference in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where scrolling a long list on a GTC could sometimes have an inappropriately large performance cost.

Fixed an issue where the map wind vector arrow was not updating correctly in certain situations.

Added the ability to inhibit terrain system alerts through the GTC Terrain Settings page.

Added support for automatic slewing of the selected CDI course for NAV radios that have tuned localizers.

Fixed the appearance of several icons in the Main Menu and Setup Menu.

Pressing the MENU button while the MFD Info page or MFD Engine page is open will now open a popup menu.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Add Waypoint’ button on the MFD FPL page would sometimes not be hidden or displayed correctly after loading or removing an approach in the internal flight plan.

The autopilot will now always allow arming of approach mode (LOC/GS) when the CDI source is VLOC and a valid localizer frequency is tuned.

Fixed an issue where the CDI Source button in the PFD Options menu was disabled when two external navigators were configured but only one navigator supported GPS and the external flight plan source was selected.

Adjusted the styling of the PFD wind display to better match the real unit.

The APPR button in the AFCS Controls menu is now enabled.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the PFD Active Flight Plan inset would not correctly display flight plans from external navigators.

The VNAV button in the AFCS Controls menu now works properly when the G3X is configured with a VNAV-capable external navigator.

Fixed an issue where the VNAV indication would not appear properly in the AFCS status box.

Fixed an issue where very long flight plans were sometimes not displayed correctly in the MFD Flight Plan page and PFD Active Flight Plan inset.

Fixed the display of the EGT readout in the EIS to show the correct value.

By default, the G3X will now use the fuel density reported by the “FUEL WEIGHT PER GALLON” SimVar when converting between fuel volume and fuel weight.