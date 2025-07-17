 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19260056
Update notes via Steam Community
Just a small little patch with a couple fixes!

  • Fixed issue with space bar activating previously pressed buttons alongside shutters, now it only activates shutters as intended
  • Fixed some layering issues with the moons in the sky
  • Jupiter no longer gets illuminated for 1 frame when the night cycle animation loops

Changed files in this update

