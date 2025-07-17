- Fixed issue with space bar activating previously pressed buttons alongside shutters, now it only activates shutters as intended
- Fixed some layering issues with the moons in the sky
- Jupiter no longer gets illuminated for 1 frame when the night cycle animation loops
Bug fixes! | Update 1.1.2
Just a small little patch with a couple fixes!
