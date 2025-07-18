Dear Explorers,The 1.0 full release has been released today, and it’s now available at a 30% discount for a limited time!The Steam Workshop for the game will go live alongside the official release, allowing players to customize character appearances, Monster Girl outfits, and modify various in-game stats, enabling you to create a personalized underground world.Mine, build, and explore with Monster Girl companions in this underground sandbox adventure. Uncover lost tech, automate production, and forge bonds with allies as you fight to survive and journey back to the surface.Below is a summary of the major optimizations made since the Early Access release. Let’s look back on this journey toward the surface together!