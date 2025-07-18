 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 19259990 Edited 18 July 2025 – 03:19:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Explorers,

The 1.0 full release has been released today, and it’s now available at a 30% discount for a limited time!

The Steam Workshop for the game will go live alongside the official release, allowing players to customize character appearances, Monster Girl outfits, and modify various in-game stats, enabling you to create a personalized underground world.

Mine, build, and explore with Monster Girl companions in this underground sandbox adventure. Uncover lost tech, automate production, and forge bonds with allies as you fight to survive and journey back to the surface.

Below is a summary of the major optimizations made since the Early Access release. Let’s look back on this journey toward the surface together!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2171631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link