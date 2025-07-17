 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19259964 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
3 hours of content and four quest lines. Integrated Feedback system (via ESC menu) so please test and share your feedback to help shape the future of the game! We look forward to hearing from you :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699801
