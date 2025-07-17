Commander, thank you for your continued patience.

Over the past few days, we’ve received a large numbers of feedbacks from the community. Our team has spent significant time organizing and reviewing these suggestions, followed by thorough internal discussions and planning.

A development roadmap is on the way and will continue to evolve with your input.

In the meantime, we’ve already implemented several straightforward and widely supported suggestions. You’ll find these reflected in today’s update.

We’re also aware that some Commanders recently experienced severe game-freezing issues. This was a top priority for us, and we worked tirelessly to resolve it. If the issue persists after the update, please reach out to us right away. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

New Features & Optimizations

Hangar UI Improvements: Free refreshes and unspent Almond Water are now more clearly indicated. Potential Awakening Preview: You can now preview stats before confirming. Almond Water will only be consumed upon confirmation. Improved Combat Unit Selection: Smoother and more intuitive unit-switching during battles. Art Upgrade: Updated visual design for the “Shinami” Fragment Artillery，"M55" Strike Device and "Phospherus" Combat Scanner Combat Speed Memory: Your selected speed setting will now persist between missions. Localization Fixes: Refined translations for several event descriptions. Enhanced Mission Objectives: Adjusted stats for key protection targets to provide more tactical flexibility. Mystery Beacon in \[Target: Leviathan] now has an additional 12 Crystallized Armor.

Refugee Convoy in \[Refugee Extraction] now has an additional 1000 Core Durability.

Bug Fixes

Fixed abnormal texture display on Mecha Mercury. Corrected an issue where the Chaos status led to incorrect enemy counts. Optimized descriptions for buffs from Equipped Skills and Modules. Fixed a freeze caused by Homing Mines upon detonation. Resolved abnormal Core Durability restoration by Module M154. Fixed incorrect stat stacking with Module M155. Addressed display issues in the Potential Awakening interface during specific operations. Fixed deployment failures for Mecha under certain conditions. Resolved abnormal Armor Durability restoration by Module M158. Fixed activation issues with Module M165 during combat. Resolved position errors caused by Propulsion System usage. Fixed save information on the main page not refreshing correctly after changing languages. Fixed an issue where clearing stages could not obtain Catalyst Zero under specific circumstances. Resolved a freeze caused by AI errors in Poison Frog King under certain conditions. Fixed “Hunter” Auto-Targeting Missile and "Polar Night" Floating Cannon from ignoring neutral units and enemies affected by Chaos. Revised Module M5’s effects and descriptions to avoid conflicts with Module M165.

If you encounter any further issues after this update, please don’t hesitate to contact us through the Discussions or our community channels.

Thank you again for your support and trust, Commander.