New location — Spain, Ebro Reservoir! Open to all players until July 27!

Starting today, the location is available to all anglers. Dive into the beautiful waters of Spain and enjoy the authentic atmosphere of Aragon.

After 1:00 AM UTD on July 28 (scheduled server reset), the location will be available only to anglers of level 42 and above — so don’t miss your chance while it's still open to everyone!

Be among the first to uncover the secrets of the Spanish waters!