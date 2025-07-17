- New sounds
- Stability improvements (e.g. guard against production errors)
- Update weapons UI slightly (no longer shows outdated key bindings)
- Sync key bindings help with actual key bindings
- Avoid trying to compute traversed tiles from outside the map
- Developer documentation improvements, fixed unit tests
v0.2.50+77 *ZENTRAEDI*
Update notes via Steam Community
