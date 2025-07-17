 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19259845 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New sounds
  • Stability improvements (e.g. guard against production errors)
  • Update weapons UI slightly (no longer shows outdated key bindings)
  • Sync key bindings help with actual key bindings
  • Avoid trying to compute traversed tiles from outside the map
  • Developer documentation improvements, fixed unit tests

