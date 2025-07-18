 Skip to content
18 July 2025 Build 19259792
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Heart of the Boulevard has been fixed.

  • Some Dialogue options have been corrected.

  • Fixed an issue where the player would be softlocked during the tutorial for giving clues.

Changed files in this update

