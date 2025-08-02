 Skip to content
2 August 2025 Build 19259784 Edited 2 August 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I'm happy to announce a small update for Thunder Helix.

It features the following changes:

  • Added some winchable Crates to the 'Free Flight' scenario.

  • Fixed rendering issues for objects floating in water.

Changed files in this update

