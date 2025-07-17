 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19259741 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:39:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed missing collision on blue canvas crates ✔

Improved Sleepwalker behavior: drinking will no longer be interrupted when it appears ✔

Updated structure of the first level ✔

Adjusted Sleepwalker animation and movement sound to better distinguish it from the Teleporting Monster ✔

Added warning prompts for the Sleepwalker ✔

Changed files in this update

