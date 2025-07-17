Fixed missing collision on blue canvas crates ✔
Improved Sleepwalker behavior: drinking will no longer be interrupted when it appears ✔
Updated structure of the first level ✔
Adjusted Sleepwalker animation and movement sound to better distinguish it from the Teleporting Monster ✔
Added warning prompts for the Sleepwalker ✔
Gameplay Improvements and Bug Fixes (1.1.3.2)
