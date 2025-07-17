 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19259626 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:06:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update adds shortcut commands for Inside Pitch and an upgraded method for determining closer usage in the manager profile tool.

Shutdown Steam and DDBB and then restart Steam to get the update.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3383442
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3383443
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link