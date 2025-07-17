Hi everyone, here we are with a new update! Not much new content this time, I have to admit, but over the past month the game has gone through major internal optimizations that should make the experience smoother. I’m also working towards a future console release, and there’s still a lot to do.I want to sincerely thank everyone who’s playing and sharing valuable feedback—everything is being considered and evaluated.There’s a lot of new content coming in the future for Ink., including 5 new chapters which are already in their final stages, but you’ll need to wait a little longer.Thanks again for your patience! I hope you’re enjoying exploring the world inside the book.Here are the (brief) patch notes:- general performances optimization (which includes a lot of stuff)- improved quality of ink color traces- game background has been darkened to be softer on the eyes