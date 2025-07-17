Hey brewers!
It's time for the third major update of our early access!
If you enjoy it, feel free to leave us a review on Steam, you'll help us tremendously 🙏
Cheers and happy brewing 🍻
With the age of Ale-ightenment arrives brand new ideas and tasks for your abbey!
Monks have more to brew and decorate with. From the bishop's new tasks to the new opportunities that bring the new city of Dunkelheim, it's time to dive back into the brewing business. Who knows, maybe you'll even win in the new league of Competition 🏆
And if you still haven't tested the game, it will be 34% off its original price during the Tacticon starting later today!
Changelog
Details
V0.4.0
Major addition
- 3 new Vagaries and 3 new Edicts
- 6 new bishop tasks
- 8 new unique furniture pieces as rewards for competitions
- 1 new judge for competitions
- Access to the 2nd League of Competition: The Alchemists
- Access to the settlement of Dunkelheim
- Access to the Tripel and Bock beer styles
Other additions
- Added visualization of virtues and values used to sort recipes in the brewing UI
- Added a furniture info panel accessible via the furniture ring menu
- Added hotkey indicators in tooltips for actions
- Added waiting icons and progress bars for tasks that haven’t started yet (e.g. due to nighttime, missing ingredients, fermentine walking to the work post)
- Added display of the current Abbot/Abbess in the Personnel UI
Changes
- A judge’s dislike now only activates if a recipe contains 5 or more ingredients of the same type
- Improved bonus and malus for lagered or unlagered beers in competition style adherence
- Improved voting system for competitions with very high results
- Brewing orders no longer request quantities that exceed available brewing tools
- The Vintage Feast competition special is no longer offered for Lager styles
- The Adjunctivity competition special only occurs if at least one Adjunct has been unlocked
Bugfixes
- Several minor UI and refresh issues related to bishop tasks
- Tooltip behavior for unplaceable furniture due to quantity limits (e.g. boilers, escritoires)
Changed files in this update