Hey brewers!



It's time for the third major update of our early access!

If you enjoy it, feel free to leave us a review on Steam



Cheers and happy brewing 🍻

Changelog

Details V0.4.0 Major addition 3 new Vagaries and 3 new Edicts



6 new bishop tasks



8 new unique furniture pieces as rewards for competitions



1 new judge for competitions



Access to the 2nd League of Competition: The Alchemists



Access to the settlement of Dunkelheim



Access to the Tripel and Bock beer styles

Other additions Added visualization of virtues and values used to sort recipes in the brewing UI



Added a furniture info panel accessible via the furniture ring menu



Added hotkey indicators in tooltips for actions



Added waiting icons and progress bars for tasks that haven’t started yet (e.g. due to nighttime, missing ingredients, fermentine walking to the work post)



Added display of the current Abbot/Abbess in the Personnel UI

Changes A judge’s dislike now only activates if a recipe contains 5 or more ingredients of the same type



Improved bonus and malus for lagered or unlagered beers in competition style adherence



Improved voting system for competitions with very high results



Brewing orders no longer request quantities that exceed available brewing tools



The Vintage Feast competition special is no longer offered for Lager styles



The Adjunctivity competition special only occurs if at least one Adjunct has been unlocked

Bugfixes Several minor UI and refresh issues related to bishop tasks



Tooltip behavior for unplaceable furniture due to quantity limits (e.g. boilers, escritoires)

