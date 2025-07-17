- [Fixed] Players without a Skin Pack cannot see other player's customization from this Skin Pack
- [Fixed] Pirate Skin pack Skeleton avatar not properly displayed in multiplayer (in-game and podium)
- [Fixed] Song list not refreshed when buying a Raid or Music Pack from the Store menu
Update 2.7 - Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
