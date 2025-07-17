 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19259369 Edited 17 July 2025 – 14:13:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • [Fixed] Players without a Skin Pack cannot see other player's customization from this Skin Pack
  • [Fixed] Pirate Skin pack Skeleton avatar not properly displayed in multiplayer (in-game and podium)
  • [Fixed] Song list not refreshed when buying a Raid or Music Pack from the Store menu

Changed files in this update

Ragnaröck Content Depot 1345821
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link