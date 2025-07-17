Hey everyone!

We're back with another exciting update for Underground Garage!

This time we've focused heavily on improving the physics system and adding even more customization options to make your builds truly unique.

In the video below, you can see the new transparent masks and drift tires in action:

FULL LIST OF CHANGES:

Core Physics Overhaul

Complete car physics rebalance - Enhanced stability and realistic handling

New collision system with improved physics simulation

Refined stabilization mechanics for better driving experience

Luxury Tier Customization

Transparent Masks (Luxury Tier)

Paintable Rims (Luxury Tier)

Carbon Fiber Drift Wheels - Lightweight performance upgrade for serious drifters

Suspension & Handling

Adjustable Ride Height - Lower your car up to 5cm for that perfect stance

Improved Camber Angle system with better functionality

Spring Coil Modifications - Adjust suspension stiffness and height

Enhanced Steering System - Modify wheel turn radius for better control

Differential Systems

Choose your setup based on driving style:

Open Differential - Factory standard for daily driving

Locked Differential - Extreme drift setup

Viscous LSD - Basic OEM upgrade

Torsen LSD - High-end racing solution for ultimate performance

Mission & Drift Improvements

Mission 2 Car adapted as potential drift archetype

New Collision SFX with improved trigger logic and camera shake effects

Enhanced Tire Physics with expanded parameters

Spoiler Aerodynamics - Physical parameters added for realistic downforce

Bug Fixes

Fixed Tuning Mission HP goal displaying incorrect numbers

Fixed material restoration for specific parts (e.g., Nexa 115 coil spring)

Fixed Sandblaster parts durability display bug

Balanced all new physical parameters across parts

All the Best,

The Underground Garage Team