Hey everyone!
We're back with another exciting update for Underground Garage!
This time we've focused heavily on improving the physics system and adding even more customization options to make your builds truly unique.
In the video below, you can see the new transparent masks and drift tires in action:
FULL LIST OF CHANGES:
Core Physics Overhaul
Complete car physics rebalance - Enhanced stability and realistic handling
New collision system with improved physics simulation
Refined stabilization mechanics for better driving experience
Luxury Tier Customization
Transparent Masks (Luxury Tier)
Paintable Rims (Luxury Tier)
Carbon Fiber Drift Wheels - Lightweight performance upgrade for serious drifters
Suspension & Handling
Adjustable Ride Height - Lower your car up to 5cm for that perfect stance
Improved Camber Angle system with better functionality
Spring Coil Modifications - Adjust suspension stiffness and height
Enhanced Steering System - Modify wheel turn radius for better control
Differential Systems
Choose your setup based on driving style:
Open Differential - Factory standard for daily driving
Locked Differential - Extreme drift setup
Viscous LSD - Basic OEM upgrade
Torsen LSD - High-end racing solution for ultimate performance
Mission & Drift Improvements
Mission 2 Car adapted as potential drift archetype
New Collision SFX with improved trigger logic and camera shake effects
Enhanced Tire Physics with expanded parameters
Spoiler Aerodynamics - Physical parameters added for realistic downforce
Bug Fixes
Fixed Tuning Mission HP goal displaying incorrect numbers
Fixed material restoration for specific parts (e.g., Nexa 115 coil spring)
Fixed Sandblaster parts durability display bug
Balanced all new physical parameters across parts
All the Best,
The Underground Garage Team
