 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19259270 Edited 17 July 2025 – 13:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We're back with another exciting update for Underground Garage!

This time we've focused heavily on improving the physics system and adding even more customization options to make your builds truly unique.

In the video below, you can see the new transparent masks and drift tires in action:

FULL LIST OF CHANGES:

Core Physics Overhaul

  • Complete car physics rebalance - Enhanced stability and realistic handling

  • New collision system with improved physics simulation

  • Refined stabilization mechanics for better driving experience

Luxury Tier Customization

  • Transparent Masks (Luxury Tier)

  • Paintable Rims (Luxury Tier)

  • Carbon Fiber Drift Wheels - Lightweight performance upgrade for serious drifters

Suspension & Handling

  • Adjustable Ride Height - Lower your car up to 5cm for that perfect stance

  • Improved Camber Angle system with better functionality

  • Spring Coil Modifications - Adjust suspension stiffness and height

  • Enhanced Steering System - Modify wheel turn radius for better control

Differential Systems

Choose your setup based on driving style:

  • Open Differential - Factory standard for daily driving

  • Locked Differential - Extreme drift setup

  • Viscous LSD - Basic OEM upgrade

  • Torsen LSD - High-end racing solution for ultimate performance

Mission & Drift Improvements

  • Mission 2 Car adapted as potential drift archetype

  • New Collision SFX with improved trigger logic and camera shake effects

  • Enhanced Tire Physics with expanded parameters

  • Spoiler Aerodynamics - Physical parameters added for realistic downforce

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Tuning Mission HP goal displaying incorrect numbers

  • Fixed material restoration for specific parts (e.g., Nexa 115 coil spring)

  • Fixed Sandblaster parts durability display bug

  • Balanced all new physical parameters across parts

All the Best,

The Underground Garage Team

Changed files in this update

Underground Garage Content Depot 1452251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link