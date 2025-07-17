Full Release is Here!



I am super excited about Cyclopean: The Great Abyss, and thrilled that we've been able to bring it to this point with the help of the Early Access players.



I updated the game very slightly since the previous version 0.9.942 from yesterday. I added a small sound effect for resetting traps, so you hopefully won't do it accidentally without noticing. I also prevent traps from being reset if there is a corpse on it. This was causing some weird issues where searching the dead creature would also reset or trigger the trap, and it felt very random.



Other than that the game feels ready for the world!



Let me know what you think! I am going to try to be available as much as possible in these next few days, in case any overlooked bugs snuck their way into the full release.



Thanks again to everyone who played, provided feedback and showed any kind of support for this project. Enjoy exploring and getting lost in the Great Abyss!