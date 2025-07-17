This update includes several new maps, enemies, weapons, spells, boss fights, and more. Continue onward into the main story, through the Floating Citadel and defeat the Fallen Angel Umbra. A list of general additions are:

-New main story boss battle: Fallen Angel Umbra.

-New optional boss battle: Arachnid Queen.

-Access to the Floating Citadel, progress further in the main quest!

-New achievements for boss battles and killing voidbeasts. Previous fights with bosses will unlock automatically, voidbeast achievements will need to be done in a new game if you've past this part of the story, these are missable.

-New locations: Floating Citadel, Heaven's Gate, Umbra's Cradle, and Oad Village.

-Butterfly merchant with new spells and items to buy.

-New underwater locations, enemies, and items to find. To continue being expanded upon in later updates.

-Reworked world backgrounds, this should improve performance and load times.

-New dynamic enemy movements. Oculus was given a new attack pattern, as well as the new enemies. Updates on enemy AI will continue to be improved.

-New items on world maps, including a new type of currency.

-Weapon growth is now 4 times higher until max. This adds up to 100 points to minimum and maximum damage for all weapons/magic.

(Weapon/magic upgrades -different from growth- are still coming in a later update.)

-Shield spell now grants a total defense bonus based on growth, in addition to blocking.

-UI rework, should look better on wider screens.

-Many bug fixes and small additions.

Thank you for supporting Dreamspring! This project has several voice actors, music and visual artists that do an amazing job, your support also helps them.