- Deleted and rebuilt the project's Library folder to attempt to fix a black screen issue a user was having when starting the game.
- Now by default, your creatures gain a small amount of growth from eating food.
- The head trait "Nutrition" now boosts the growth your creature gains from eating to 2 times the normal rate.
Patch 1.3.15c
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update