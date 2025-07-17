 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19259149 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Deleted and rebuilt the project's Library folder to attempt to fix a black screen issue a user was having when starting the game.
  • Now by default, your creatures gain a small amount of growth from eating food.
  • The head trait "Nutrition" now boosts the growth your creature gains from eating to 2 times the normal rate.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link