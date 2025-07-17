 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19259146 Edited 17 July 2025 – 11:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve fixed an issue that prevented the ‘All Cards Collected!’ achievement from unlocking properly. This was caused by a mismatch in the API name — our apologies for the oversight and for any frustration it caused. Thank you all for your patience and for reporting it so quickly!

