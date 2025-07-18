Version 1.5.0 is here—just in time to celebrate Countless Army’s anniversary!

And of course… the Liche is throwing a beach party, and you’re all invited!

To mark the occasion, party posters have appeared all across Ocelis. There are 6 in total, scattered throughout the different realms.

If your troops walk past them… you’ll unlock exclusive beach party-themed skins!

Soldier – Surfer

Emaciated – Duck Splash

Standard bearer – Super Fan

Reaper – Lifeguard

Mass – Jelly

Necromancer – Lich Fan

The event will run from July 18th to August 1st.

Collect them all before the party ends!





But beware... This update isn't all fun and games: the Lich has gotten serious, sharpened his vision, and made the balance of power shine...

The Lich’s Visión

As you can see, almost all of the visual noise from the ground has been removed, and new details have been added as well. The realm where these changes shine the most is Canicula, where even new decorative elements—like cacti—have been introduced.

Shield Spell

First, the shield spell is getting an adjustment: instead of being a permanent shield, it will now last for 5 seconds. To compensate, the cooldown (CD) will be reduced from 40 to 20 seconds. This will make the spell much more strategic, rather than something you just use every time the cooldown resets.

Skill Tree Selection

Several people (unfortunately I don’t have their names noted) suggested it would be better if selected upgrades in the skill tree were marked with a circle to make them clearer.

Changes to Troop Cards

Until now, troop cards had a fairly basic design, and even caused some visual issues with certain units — especially the Emaciated, which would almost disappear into the background.

They’ve now been redesigned to be clearer, more visually appealing, and to avoid these problems.

As you can see, this update applies to both troop cards and profession cards.

The Lich’s Balance

All troops and defensive units have been rebalanced, with adjustments to all their stats. Additionally, an important change has been made to the “CD” (cooldown) stat, which now no longer affects the time between divisions, but the time between units within the same division.

For those who want more details, a full breakdown of all balance changes can be found below in the news. For those who prefer a quick overview: the game is much more balanced and demands greater strategy.

I hope you enjoy all the new features that version 1.5.0 brings. Here are the patch notes.

Patch Notes 1.5.0

And other details