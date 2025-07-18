Version 1.5.0 is here—just in time to celebrate Countless Army’s anniversary!
And of course… the Liche is throwing a beach party, and you’re all invited!
To mark the occasion, party posters have appeared all across Ocelis. There are 6 in total, scattered throughout the different realms.
If your troops walk past them… you’ll unlock exclusive beach party-themed skins!
Soldier – Surfer
Emaciated – Duck Splash
Standard bearer – Super Fan
Reaper – Lifeguard
Mass – Jelly
Necromancer – Lich Fan
The event will run from July 18th to August 1st.
Collect them all before the party ends!
But beware... This update isn't all fun and games: the Lich has gotten serious, sharpened his vision, and made the balance of power shine...
The Lich’s Visión
As you can see, almost all of the visual noise from the ground has been removed, and new details have been added as well. The realm where these changes shine the most is Canicula, where even new decorative elements—like cacti—have been introduced.
Shield Spell
First, the shield spell is getting an adjustment: instead of being a permanent shield, it will now last for 5 seconds. To compensate, the cooldown (CD) will be reduced from 40 to 20 seconds. This will make the spell much more strategic, rather than something you just use every time the cooldown resets.
Skill Tree Selection
Several people (unfortunately I don’t have their names noted) suggested it would be better if selected upgrades in the skill tree were marked with a circle to make them clearer.
Changes to Troop Cards
Until now, troop cards had a fairly basic design, and even caused some visual issues with certain units — especially the Emaciated, which would almost disappear into the background.
They’ve now been redesigned to be clearer, more visually appealing, and to avoid these problems.
As you can see, this update applies to both troop cards and profession cards.
The Lich’s Balance
All troops and defensive units have been rebalanced, with adjustments to all their stats. Additionally, an important change has been made to the “CD” (cooldown) stat, which now no longer affects the time between divisions, but the time between units within the same division.
For those who want more details, a full breakdown of all balance changes can be found below in the news. For those who prefer a quick overview: the game is much more balanced and demands greater strategy.
I hope you enjoy all the new features that version 1.5.0 brings. Here are the patch notes.
Patch Notes 1.5.0
And other details
Events are now automatic:
Halloween: October 24 to November 7
Christmas: December 24 to January 7
Valentine's Day: February 7 to February 21
Toledo Matsuri: April 3 to April 17, 2025
Anniversary - Beach Party: July 18 to August 1
?????? ??? - ?????? ?????
Now the game detects the device language automatically to set the game language the first time you start the game.
11 new skins have been added:
5 permanent:
Necromancer: NightD
Bothworlders: Magnum
Knight: Crystal
Bothworlders: DangerouslyFunny
Soldier: Vicio ONE MORE TIME!!!!
6 for the Pool Party event:
Soldier - Surfer
Emaciated - Duck to the Water
Standard bearer- Super Fan
Reaper - Lifeguard
Mass - Jelly
Necromancer - Lich Fan
Gameplay changes:
The "Cooldown" (CD) stat has completely changed its meaning. Previously, it affected how fast the next division on the route was summoned; now it determines how fast the units of that same division are summoned, meaning the shorter it is, the closer together the entire division will be summoned.
The old "Cooldown" (CD) for summoning troops on the route is now a fixed value of 5 seconds.
All troop health upgrades have been changed; they now increase more depending on the resources you use. Increase1 in Kingdom 1, Increase2 in Kingdom 2, Increase3 in Kingdom 3, Increase4 in Kingdom 4, and Increase5 in Kingdom 5. Example: Soldier, upgrades in Kingdom 1 give +5 health per upgrade; in Kingdom 2 +10 (52); Kingdom 3 +15 (53).
Troops
Soldier base health changed from 45 to 35. Max health now 335, before 105;
Skeletal Dog base health from 15 to 25. Max health now 175, before 48;
Emaciated base health from 16 to 20. Max health now 165, before 46;
Standard bearer base health from 25 to 50. Max health now 650, before 85;
Knight base health from 140 to 150. Max health now 1050, before 380;
Banshee base health remains 30. Max health now 180, before 50;
Reaper base health from 100 to 200. Max health now 200, before 100;
Bothworlders base health from 50 to 100. Max health now 550, before 80;
Mass base health remains 100. Max health now 1300, before 500;
Observer base health from 20 to 80. Max health now 200, before 230;
Necromancer base health remains 100. Max health now 400, before 180;
Dragon base health remains 600. Max health now 3300, before 6450;
New formula for health upgrades:
Total health = base health + (own increase * kingdom upgrade * amount upgraded)
This means:
Base health = the troop’s base health.
Own increase = amount of health gained per upgrade.
Kingdom upgrade = the upgrade multiplier by kingdom; the first kingdom multiplies upgrade amount by 1. Example: Soldier gains 5 (5x1) health per upgrade in first kingdom, 10 (5x2) in second, 15 (5x3) in third, 20 (5x4) in fourth...
Amount upgraded = number of upgrades applied.
*This is representative.
The Necromancer has been tweaked. Now his base summons 2 Rotten instead of 3; the Cadaveric summons 3 Rotten and the Noble summons 1 Soldier.
The Knight’s conquest value when entering a building has changed from 1 to 2.
The Mass’s conquest value when entering a building changed from 4/2/1 to 2/1/0.5 (large/medium/small).
The Standard bearer, Reaper, Necromancer, and Dragon troops now summon 2 units instead of 1.
CD has completely changed; now the unit CD upgrade does not affect the speed at which a new division is summoned, but the units inside that division. This makes the upgrade more noticeable, as troops will appear closer together as you upgrade.
The old CD system has been replaced by a fixed 5 seconds between divisions.
The Motivating Flagbearer increases the defense it gives to nearby units from 20% to 25%.
The Rotten Horde profession now also reduces the time between unit summons by 10%.
The Interworlds fade-out animation has been shortened so it is less visually heavy.
Defenses
Strengths and weaknesses are now more noticeable since the formula was changed to give them more impact.
Defenses now increase attack speed for each capital you have conquered.
Defenses now increase attack damage for each capital you have conquered. This also happened before but the formula was changed to fit the new troop health system.
All defenses have had their damage values changed to adapt to the new format and balance according to their usefulness.
The Ground Trap and Explosive Trebuchet have changed damage from fixed to fixed + percentage.
Now defenses that are... (seems this line is incomplete)
Weaknesses and strengths of all defenses are now the same: -25% damage on weaknesses and +25% damage on strengths.
The Archer changes its strength to light and its weakness to medium.
Spells
The area healing spell has been updated; now it is a mixed heal, half by percentage of health and half fixed health, with adjusted numbers for the new troop health system.
The healing area of the Mill has been updated; now it is a mixed heal, half by percentage of health and half fixed health, with adjusted numbers for the new troop health system. It has half the power of the spell.
The shield spell has been changed; the shield is no longer infinite but lasts 5 seconds. Also, its cooldown was reduced from 40 seconds to 20 seconds to be able to cast again faster. This makes it a more interesting and strategic spell.
Conquerables
The Runic Camp has been modified; its negative health factor is now -25%.
The Lumberjack Camp has been modified; its negative factor of increased damage to defenses is now +25%, and its small health bonus +12.5%, medium health +25%, large health +50%.
The Mining Camp has been modified; its small CD bonus is now -6.25% time between summons, medium bonus -12.5%, and large bonus -25%.
The Outpost has been modified; now its negative factor increases time between summoned units by +25%.
The Time Obelisk upgrade has been balanced. Now the spell duration increase is percentage based, increasing the base duration of each spell by 50% (the new shield is affected).
Defenses of these provinces have been tweaked:
Campiria:
Happy Forest
Unique Port
Three Fields
Vostalas:
Union Fields
Lux Plains
Count’s Banks
Vaillen
Maresta:
Sorno Estuaries
Flatpeak
Vierama Peninsula
Ninno River
Avara
The Rodamas
Horn Island
Estesa:
Two Worlds
Cetrino
South of Blao
The Veneros
The Gageas
Fortana
Sempiterno
Cunablao
Frivolity
Nevura:
Icy Pass
Lina Rivers
Rocalta
The Confluence
The Cenceñadas
Helta Rivers
The Anxieties
Canicula:
South Canicula
East Canicula
The Oasis
Southeast Canicula
The Twins
The Four Jewels
Canicula
Roads have been tweaked in:
Maresta:
Flatpeak
Estesa:
Two Worlds
Cetrino
South of Blao
The Gageas
Fortana
Sempiterno
Frivolity
Nevura:
Icy Pass
Rocalta
The Confluence
The Cenceñadas
Helta Rivers
The Anxieties
Canicula:
South Canicula
East Canicula
The Oasis
Southeast Canicula
The Twins
The Four Jewels
Canicula
Visuals:
Troop and profession cards have been redesigned to look nicer and visually better, avoiding troops blending into the card (due to color).
The defense attack color in the whole Nevura kingdom has been changed to black for clarity.
The health color of conquerable buildings in the whole Nevura kingdom has been changed to black for clarity.
The capital lake of the Estesa kingdom has been repopulated with fish.
Bug fixes:
One of the routes in Maresta’s capital, Avara, was not working correctly.
Visual bug with shield and barricade.
The conquerable "Lumberjack" showed "- increased damage to defenses" when it should say "+ increased damage to defenses."
The shield looked weird when the troop was on a descending path.
The Dragon sometimes got stuck when using an ability.
The Necromancer sometimes got stuck when using an ability.
The Mass mini had a bug making it immortal.
Map 4 of the expansion had a faulty route.
Some expansion maps got unconquered if you accessed the upgrade menu and selected a troop (reported by "Kakwann").
Small masses gained too much speed and extra health when summoned, making them stronger than intended.
A second lava river did not burn troops if they had already passed through a first one.
When Lucas talks to you about the mini-expansion, clicking on any capital opened the repeat capital menu.
The profession for Dog, Observer, Mass, and Necromancer that was not selected appeared both selected and rejected.
Conquerable buildings sometimes added more troops to their conquest value than they should when a troop entered.
The "Pikes" profession effect was not working.
The Pikes defense slowed enemies even when disabled.
If you summoned many units of one type at once, the game would get a bit buggy and slow down the summoning of new divisions.
Some walls appeared visually above buildings.
The zones of the Outpost and Lumberjack activated before they were unlocked in the skill tree.
Buildings sometimes showed that more troops were occupying them than needed, for example the mill showing 7/6 troops.
The difficulty levels of "Lina Rivers" and "Icy Pass" in the kingdom of Nevura were swapped, with "Lina Rivers" being harder than "Icy Pass".
The Grenadier didn’t change color according to the kingdom progression.
Most Grenadiers didn’t have grenades on both sides, causing a weird visual effect when turning.
The trap had a hitbox larger than it should have, making troops trigger it earlier than visually expected.
When the trap was filled, it occasionally created “invisible traps” that killed all troops passing through them.
The Grenadier sometimes fired at a longer range than intended.
Trebuchets firing to the right did not shoot correctly; shots went much further right than they should.
If you bought the Interworlds before unlocking the Reaper, it was impossible to select the Interworlds with a controller in the army composition selector, troop upgrade menu, and skin purchase menu.
Fire effects from buildings continued moving even while the game was paused.
The Grenadier didn’t adjust firing rate according to player speed, causing it to fire less at speeds x2 or higher and even firing while paused.
The Obelisk did not properly apply cooldown reduction to spells.
The Necromancer had a bug causing it not to summon troops.
The base skin hitbox for the Wraith was too small.
The capital of Vostalas incorrectly indicated it was controlled by rebels.
Some conquerable buildings had a bug where their hitbox went crazy at speed x6.
A code bug caused issues with eligible upgrades when two buildings were conquered very close to each other, sometimes even crashing the game.
A visual bug made cards move erratically if you selected a card from very low on the screen.
The text describing eligible upgrades when conquering a building did not properly resize with its container box.
Along with the upgrade, a bug was fixed where the Lumberjack Camp’s upgrades and negative factor were not applied correctly.
Additionally, a bug was fixed where Lumberjack Camp upgrades were not correctly applied.
Also fixed was an issue with the Runic Camp upgrades not being correctly applied.
Save slot 3 did not correctly show controlled provinces in the load menu.
Text adjustments were made in the load and new game menus.
A bug caused defenses to deal 25% more damage than normal from the very first kingdom.
Cards sometimes flipped incorrectly, visually overlapping troops and spells within the same card.
Changed files in this update