‘All Cards Collected!’ Achievement Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve fixed an issue that prevented the ‘All Cards Collected!’ achievement from unlocking properly. This was caused by a mismatch in the API name — our apologies for the oversight and for any frustration it caused. Thank you all for your patience and for reporting it so quickly!
