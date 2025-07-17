 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19259081 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Flux weapons AKA empire Laser stream, Federation Electro flux and the Shivan Engine exhaust flamer now have a 0.2 seconds cooldown when applying damage so you don't instantly explode as soon as they touch your pipi.

The system works on particle collisions sending calls to apply damage and there are thousands of particles on some weapons to create the desired effects, so i put a timer on it

Changed files in this update

Depot 3732041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link