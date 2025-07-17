Another small update while working on larger things. It adds more detailed formation specific gameplay effects, you can see these during deployment when cycling through formation shapes. It also adds equipment icons to the left bottom player icon during battles showing what equipment you are carrying.
The update also contains a new setting in the option menu to toggle regenerating health on/off and next to that ofcourse the usual fixes and improvements.
If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, here on Steam, or on the official Discord server.
Join the Discord here:
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc
Thank you for all the support!
Changelog
- Add equipment info to player battle portrait
- Add gameplay stats to specific formations
- Add AI logic to protect officers
- Add weapon pickup behavior for AI if they have a weak weapon
- Add regenerating health toggle in option menu
- Add a couple of extra AI army deployment setups
- Add polish to level up notification
- Tweak deployment interface
- Tweak random officer voice generation
- Increase audio volume of wounded/dying soldiers
- Fix weapon pickups on maximum on foot camera distance
- Fix rare charge issue
- Fix picked up custom swords not properly setting up
- Fix weapon damage defaults
- Fix possible crash related to malformed config data
- Fix javelins not being lethal enough
- Fix AI mounted slash direction issue
