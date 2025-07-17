Add equipment info to player battle portrait



Add gameplay stats to specific formations



Add AI logic to protect officers



Add weapon pickup behavior for AI if they have a weak weapon



Add regenerating health toggle in option menu



Add a couple of extra AI army deployment setups



Add polish to level up notification



Tweak deployment interface



Tweak random officer voice generation



Increase audio volume of wounded/dying soldiers



Fix weapon pickups on maximum on foot camera distance



Fix rare charge issue



Fix picked up custom swords not properly setting up



Fix weapon damage defaults



Fix possible crash related to malformed config data



Fix javelins not being lethal enough



Fix AI mounted slash direction issue



Hello Everyone!Another small update while working on larger things. It adds more detailed formation specific gameplay effects, you can see these during deployment when cycling through formation shapes. It also adds equipment icons to the left bottom player icon during battles showing what equipment you are carrying.The update also contains a new setting in the option menu to toggle regenerating health on/off and next to that ofcourse the usual fixes and improvements.Thank you for all the support!