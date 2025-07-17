Today we're bringing you a fresh patch that we've been working hard on over the past few days.
We’d like to thank you for all the feedback you've been sending our way. We’re incredibly grateful for your enthusiasm and support!
We read every piece of feedback and do our best to implement it as quickly as possible.
This update includes a mix of new content and bug fixes.
Have fun with the new patch, and good luck "folding" your opponents!
Just a reminder: we’re opening the Open Playtest to everyone this Saturday, so grab your friends and dive into the ink!
❗ NEW FEATURES ❗
Steam Deck 🎮
- At this point we feel the game is actually playable on Steam Deck.
New languages 🌐
- Game is now localized into many languages. Some non-latin alphabet languages are missing Glyphs - it's a known issue.
Onboarding
- Launching the game for the first time allows playing combat tutorial, there's also a lot of contextual panels explaining the game mechanics.
New illustrations for cards
- Multiple cards received new illustrations. Shoutout to our awesome illustrators!
🌴 QUALITY OF LIFE (QoL) 🌴
- Game Controller: Added simple selection indicator for characters in combat.
- Game Controller: Button icons are visible near UI elements while using controller.
- Game Controller: Journey view uses six-directional navigation.
- Game Controller: Now it is possible to go back when trying to upgrade/remove a card in camp view.
- Game Controller: Now you can navigate only between characters and cards in combat.
- Game Controller: Now it is possible to navigate from ideas back to cards during combat.
- Game Controller: It's now possible to browse Book of Thoughts using controller.
- Top bar should look better on 16:10 screen ratio.
- Added some grass swaying on some of the combat arenas.
🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛
- Steam Deck: It should be possible to activate Steam Deck keyboard in feedback window.
- Game Controller: Fixed navigation in feedback window.
- Game Controller: Character tooltips are displayed properly when using controller.
- Added Leave option to Book Gate encounter.
- Removed Writer revealing option from Cartographer encounter.
- "Hemingway - There Is No Friend" quote (the one that grants additional slots) no longer gets disabled while Fear Boss shuffles Curse card that disables quotes.
- Cards with Prepare and Bookmark keywords now properly hold reduced cost value after ending turn.
- Curse cards now do not appear as upgraded when "Słowacki - Just Think Of Ways" quote is selected.
- Fixed issue with some cards missing parts of description while appearing on Rewards screen.
- Fixed Spot The Weakpoint card missing part of its description.
- Fixed Carelessness curse card missing description.
- Fixed Clumsiness curse card - now it correctly adds Frayed status and doesn't remove it.
- Fixed description of Idea of Growth potion (it now correcty says that it increases maximum HP).
- Fixed missing tooltips in ideas in shop.
- Drawing more than 10 cards should no longer cause a graphical artifact on a screen.
- Fixed a number of silent failures causing the game to soft-lock.
- Issue with launching thew game on Apple Silicone devices should no longer happen. If it does, please get in touch with us so we investigate further.
🗒️ KNOWN ISSUES 🗒️
- Some translations are missing in languages other than English.
- Some languages have issues displaying non-latin Glyphs.
- Playing all Fear combos in quick succession (e.g. playing 4 Fear cards rapidly) may soft-lock the game.
- Mantis's devour animation is not aligned properly.
- Occasionally, moving to a new node does not reveal the Fog of War as expected.
- The map appears fully zoomed in after exiting combat, regardless of previous zoom settings.
- Missing animations for some combos.
- Sometimes status icons are packed to close.
- Not all controller buttons are displayed.
- After touching the Steam Deck's screen hero targeting cards may not be accessible by Game Controller.
❤️ Stay close to Us ❤️
【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】💬 https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx .
【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】📰 https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital .
【X】🦾 https://x.com/acramdigital .
【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】🕹️ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ .
【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】🎞️ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 .
【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】📷 https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/ .
Changed files in this update