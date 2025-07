Hope - Update 1.9 Patch Notes

New Item - Greatsword



New Models - Human (1, 2, 3)

* Human skin tone base, but each comes in slightly different color variations.



Animations - Melee weapon animation updated



Gameplay Features - Adjusted zombie item mechanics

- Added support for more screen resolutions



Languages - Added Russian language support

- Fixed some mistranslations in Korean



New Map - Sandbox