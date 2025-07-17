 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19258800
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the issue where flying enemies might get stuck in walls and stop moving.

The sawtooth flying insects will shoot darts to the left and right.

The tracking speed of bats and wasps has been increased.

Now you can use the mouse to attack and switch items.

