🛠 Patch Notes:
- Improved the way vehicles are initialized on the scene, which should make the performance drop during vehicle loading (e.g. scheduling appointments, spawning vehicles in the junkyard) less noticeable. On lower-end hardware, the game may still experience a brief freeze when loading junkyard vehicles - we’ll continue working on optimizing this process.
- Fixed an issue where an employee could continue working without being paid.
- Fixed a bug related to employee sounds.
- Removed the ability to roll back mileage of a tow truck.
- Potentially fixed an issue with incorrect vehicle pricing display in the junkyard.
- Fixed incorrect sounds in the tutorial app.
- Minor fixes to level design and roadside models.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
