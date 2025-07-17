 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19258736 Edited 17 July 2025 – 12:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:


  • Improved the way vehicles are initialized on the scene, which should make the performance drop during vehicle loading (e.g. scheduling appointments, spawning vehicles in the junkyard) less noticeable. On lower-end hardware, the game may still experience a brief freeze when loading junkyard vehicles - we’ll continue working on optimizing this process.
  • Fixed an issue where an employee could continue working without being paid.
  • Fixed a bug related to employee sounds.
  • Removed the ability to roll back mileage of a tow truck.
  • Potentially fixed an issue with incorrect vehicle pricing display in the junkyard.
  • Fixed incorrect sounds in the tutorial app.
  • Minor fixes to level design and roadside models.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
