🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved the way vehicles are initialized on the scene, which should make the performance drop during vehicle loading (e.g. scheduling appointments, spawning vehicles in the junkyard) less noticeable. On lower-end hardware, the game may still experience a brief freeze when loading junkyard vehicles - we’ll continue working on optimizing this process.



Fixed an issue where an employee could continue working without being paid.



Fixed a bug related to employee sounds.



Removed the ability to roll back mileage of a tow truck.



Potentially fixed an issue with incorrect vehicle pricing display in the junkyard.



Fixed incorrect sounds in the tutorial app.



Minor fixes to level design and roadside models.



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: