17 July 2025 Build 19258729 Edited 17 July 2025 – 11:26:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Welcome CHINA! ... and ACHIEVEMENTS!

In the latest update, the following improvements were made:

HUD – The player's score is now displayed at the top center for better visibility. The width of the frame has also been adjusted so the score no longer overflows.

Welcome CHINA!
Chinese language has been added to the game! This is now the ninth language available! Good luck! ❤️

ACHIEVEMENTS!

The first achievements have been added to the game! Take on the challenges and unlock them all!
I've prepared something special just for you, dear players!

On the game's Steam Community Hub, you can submit your own custom achievement ideas you'd like to see in the game!
Come up with something original and write it down — I'll do my best to add it!
Be part of the development! 😄

