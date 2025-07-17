 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19258722 Edited 17 July 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The day has finally comeDreadzone is officially available to play!
As a surprise launch bonus, the game is 15% OFF for the next 14 days!

🧪 This is just the beginning.
Dreadzone is launching into Early Access, which means more content, features, bug fixes, performance improvements, networking upgrades, and potentially even dedicated servers are on the way, with your support!

💬 We’re on standby for your feedback, bug reports, and suggestions to help shape the next major update. If you run into any issues or have ideas, we’re here to support you.

🎮 Thank you all for being part of this journey we can’t wait to see you in the zone.


Have fun, and have an amazing upcoming weekend!

— The Dreadzone Team

