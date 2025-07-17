The day has finally come — Dreadzone is officially available to play!
As a surprise launch bonus, the game is 15% OFF for the next 14 days!
🧪 This is just the beginning.
Dreadzone is launching into Early Access, which means more content, features, bug fixes, performance improvements, networking upgrades, and potentially even dedicated servers are on the way, with your support!
💬 We’re on standby for your feedback, bug reports, and suggestions to help shape the next major update. If you run into any issues or have ideas, we’re here to support you.
🎮 Thank you all for being part of this journey we can’t wait to see you in the zone.