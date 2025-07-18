 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome back hoteliers! Happy Friday, I'm happy to share that we have a brand-new update for Hotel Architect which is available right now!

Check out everything included in our latest update below:

New Animations

  • Added more guest animations/mini-activities for each guest type. This includes guests reading a book, taking pictures, using their phone, and doing push ups!

  • Eating animations have been added in the restaurant.

Check out some of the new animations below!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed navigation bug that could occur when a waiter cleared a restaurant table. 

  • Fixed interaction issue in some hot tub and ice bucket variations. 

Quality of Life Updates

  • Clean and dirty cutlery now have distinct visual differences. 

  • Restaurant meal drinks now always visually match what waiters pour into the glasses. 

  • Stability improvements. 

Additionally, our weekly winners have been updated in the main menu.

Thanks for playing, and have a great weekend!

From, the Hotel Architect team

