I'm happy to share that we have a brand-new update for Hotel Architect which is available right now!

Check out everything included in our latest update below:

New Animations

Added more guest animations/mini-activities for each guest type. This includes guests reading a book, taking pictures, using their phone, and doing push ups!

Eating animations have been added in the restaurant.

Check out some of the new animations below!

Bug Fixes

Fixed navigation bug that could occur when a waiter cleared a restaurant table.

Fixed interaction issue in some hot tub and ice bucket variations.

Quality of Life Updates

Clean and dirty cutlery now have distinct visual differences.

Restaurant meal drinks now always visually match what waiters pour into the glasses.

Stability improvements.

Additionally, our weekly winners have been updated in the main menu.

Thanks for playing, and have a great weekend!

From, the Hotel Architect team