22 July 2025 Build 19258633 Edited 22 July 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

・Implemented a system to purchase additional "Words" with Voidgems (Direct purchase has been discontinued).

・Changed the name of "Words".

・Fixed some bugs.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3029831
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3029832
  • Loading history…
