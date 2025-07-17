Hello! This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.7.47
Items
🥕Dice Potion: Fixed an issue where only one die was obtained even when multiple dice were supposed to be acquired.
🥕Potion of Awakening: Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the potion was not consumed when non-host users used the enchant potion.
Artifacts
🥕Fire Circus: #Ember tag has been added.
Weapons
Lazarion
🥕Fixed an issue where players were taking damage from lasers fired when amethysts disappeared.
🥕Fixed an issue where the chaos damage from amethysts was displaying in white color.
🥕Fixed an issue where amethysts could be summoned beyond the maximum summon count in certain situations.
🥕Fixed an issue where amethysts would continuously regenerate health in certain situations.
Costumes
🥕Wingless Bat: The alternative costume image has been naturally improved.
UI
🥕UI has been improved to allow viewing chat while using other UI elements.
🥕Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the number of sapphires carried was not visible in certain situations.
🥕Improved parts where gamepad controls were not smooth in the Wishing Fountain and Journal.
🥕Naturally modified some item texts following changes to the Pocket Dimension system.
🥕Fixed an issue where mouse cursor images were displayed reversed in general/UI operation situations.
Multiplayer
🥕Traffic Optimization: Network traffic transmission has been reduced for physics processing systems and grimoire artifacts for more effective network transmission.
🥕Team Inventory Exploration: A feature to check other players' inventories has been added. You can check by clicking on another player's thumbnail or through the multiplayer UI in the ESC menu. This feature is not yet perfectly implemented, but the patch was released first for convenience. We will continue to improve the feature.
Miscellaneous
🥕My companions or party members' companions now also become transparent according to the 'Effect Transparency' option.
🥕Wisdom Level 10: Fixed an issue where artifact levels were not combined when acquiring enchanted artifacts.
🥕Rabbittown 'Finn': Improved to be naturally visible when hidden behind objects.
🥕Fixed spelling errors in some texts and improved missing tag parts.
For bug reports or suggestions, please let us know through our Discord channel.
