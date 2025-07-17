 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Pongers!

After some feedback we got this update.

This update brings major performance improvements and gameplay tweaks. Core scripts like the player, pause, and main menu have been optimized for smoother and faster operation.

We've added a clear visual effect to show which player or enemy is using a skill. New dynamic random events, including a "bounce" event, make gameplay more exciting, while event timing has been adjusted to be less disruptive. A progress bar now shows when the next event will trigger.

Power-ups have been removed to focus the experience, and several bugs have been fixed—such as skill issues, ball trail visibility, and crashes related to language or fullscreen settings.

With this update, we're taking a break from PongBall development to explore a new project. Unless any critical bugs appear, there won’t be new updates for a while.

Thank you for playing and supporting PongBall!

WE STILL NEED FEEDBACK!

✨ NEW:

  • Added use skill effect to both player and enemy to indicate who is using a skill

  • Added new random event: "bounce"

  • Added dynamic random events

  • Added progress bar when the next event starts

🔨 IMPROVEMENT:

  • Optimized player script

  • Optimized pause script to be fully functional

  • Increased range time of random events to make them less disruptive

  • Decreased bounce angle of the ball

  • Optimized Tournament_draw logic

  • Optimized main menu script for faster startup loading

  • Improved loading of audio settings

  • Optimized game start sequence

  • Optimized choose_mode logic

🐞 FIX:

  • Fixed bug where the "no goal" skill was not working

  • Fixed bug with null value when loading fullscreen settings

  • Fixed language-related crash

  • Fixed bug where ball trail didn’t appear after using the invisible ball

  • Fixed issue in the random_bounce event

Changed files in this update

