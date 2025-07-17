Hello Pongers!

After some feedback we got this update.

This update brings major performance improvements and gameplay tweaks. Core scripts like the player, pause, and main menu have been optimized for smoother and faster operation.

We've added a clear visual effect to show which player or enemy is using a skill. New dynamic random events, including a "bounce" event, make gameplay more exciting, while event timing has been adjusted to be less disruptive. A progress bar now shows when the next event will trigger.

Power-ups have been removed to focus the experience, and several bugs have been fixed—such as skill issues, ball trail visibility, and crashes related to language or fullscreen settings.

With this update, we're taking a break from PongBall development to explore a new project. Unless any critical bugs appear, there won’t be new updates for a while.

Thank you for playing and supporting PongBall!

WE STILL NEED FEEDBACK!

✨ NEW:

Added use skill effect to both player and enemy to indicate who is using a skill

Added new random event: "bounce"

Added dynamic random events

Added progress bar when the next event starts

🔨 IMPROVEMENT:

Optimized player script

Optimized pause script to be fully functional

Increased range time of random events to make them less disruptive

Decreased bounce angle of the ball

Optimized Tournament_draw logic

Optimized main menu script for faster startup loading

Improved loading of audio settings

Optimized game start sequence

Optimized choose_mode logic

🐞 FIX: