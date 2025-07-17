 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
17 July 2025 Build 19258465 Edited 17 July 2025 – 14:06:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey!

"Rolly" is out now!

The game is launching with a 34% discount for the first 7 days — don’t miss it!

Jump in, test your skills, and aim for a solid speedrun.

And if you're happy with your speedrun, don’t forget to take a screenshot and share it in the game's Community Hub!

Thanks for your interest, and happy rolling!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link