17 July 2025 Build 19258385 Edited 17 July 2025 – 10:46:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- You can now change language via the options screen. Supported languages are: German, French, Spanish, Italian, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese.
Please note: at present we do not plan to officially support more languages because we are an indie microstudio and cannot afford to do so but we welcome fan translations if people want to do that.
- Deleted Character Stats Panel because it is not used in this game.
- Chapter cards now have dynamically drawn text so that they can be localised.
- Ability cards now have dynamically drawn labels so that they can be localised.
- Deleted ActiveAbilityBase and PassiveAbilityBase images.
- Tweaked long button label alignment to be more centered.
- Moved the English body text down for The Basics tutorial.
- Gold cards now have dynamically drawn labels so that they can be localised.

