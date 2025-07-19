Wibbly Witches - Armaments Update is out now, plus I have released a brand new game! Thank you to everyone who has played over the last four and a half years! I've returned to Wibbly Witches and will be releasing a few small updates, adding new cosmetics and polishing the optional content in the game.



This updates adds three new skins, each with multiple colour options.

And new weapons you can activate by turning off all the spells:

-Minigun

-Shotgun

-Sniper

-Grenade



The bubble spell now charges faster and the yoink spell gets reversed gravity after travelling through fire.

Also there's a few changes to some levels.

I'm increasing the price of Wibbly Witches with this update, it's something I should have done a while ago as there's now so much more content than when it first released. The next updates will add more cosmetics, focus on enhancing a few modifiers and improving the melee arena.

-------------

Over the last few years I have been creating an educational game called Aggi's Tiny Friends, it's all about microbiology and is based on some books written by my mum. Join Aggi and dive into a world that lies just out of sight. Customize your own cell and see it thrive in a vibrant ecosystem. Discover a wide variety of organisms like you've never seen before. And learn real science in a playful and relaxed environment. You can get Aggi's Tiny Friends on Steam now!





-------------Last year I did have a look into adding online multiplayer to Wibbly Witches but it seemed like it would be way too much work to retrofit it into the game when it wasn't designed for it from the beginning. For my next Steam release I'm planning to make an online multiplayer game.You can find me on Bluesky where I'll be posting updates on all my projects: