Added
- treasure objects. It will appear when unit is near
- add new start settings: quantity of spawned enemies, animals
Fixed
- Enemies didnt patrol on "Simple map"
- Unit inside a tower was looking at enemy by wrong angle
- walls could spawn everywhere
Add new content (Release in August)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update