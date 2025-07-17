 Skip to content
17 July 2025 Build 19258132 Edited 17 July 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added
- treasure objects. It will appear when unit is near
- add new start settings: quantity of spawned enemies, animals
Fixed
- Enemies didnt patrol on "Simple map"
- Unit inside a tower was looking at enemy by wrong angle
- walls could spawn everywhere

